Frisbees and children’s shouts careened across a makeshift disc golf course, part of National Night Out festivities in Edina’s Morningside Neighborhood.

One hand on a plate of potluck supper and another on the stroller carrying her 6-month-old daughter, Jennifer Ede looked on as another of her kids clambered across a jungle gym. The lighthearted mood at the event — dubbed Neighborhood Night Out — was a stark contrast for a part of the metro that had for two weeks been the focus of a tragedy.

Tuesday evening’s event, an annual campaign to promote partnerships between communities and police, was expected to draw thousands of neighbors to gatherings across the Twin Cities, with police and fire units expected to make the rounds visiting a number of them. More than 1,500 gatherings were registered in Minneapolis last year, earning the top spot nationwide for cities with populations greater than 300,000.

But this year’s event comes amid growing suspicion toward law enforcement from the communities they police. In June, Jeronimo Yanez, a former St. Anthony officer, was acquitted by a jury in the shooting death of Philando Castile. On July 15, Justine Ruszczyk Damond was shot by a Minneapolis police officer behind her Fulton neighborhood home after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault. Her death, which drew international headlines and led to the forced resignation of the city’s police chief, occurred just two miles from where Ede stood on Tuesday. As her neighbors socialized around her, Ede was grateful for the opportunity it brought her to meet new people in the neighborhood — especially families with kids her age. Ede said she believes community partnerships with law enforcement are ultimately beneficial.

“Whatever you could do to promote understanding of, you could say two sides, is positive.”

There was little concern when a pair of St. Paul police officers strolled into the parking lot of St. Stephanus Lutheran Church to greet the several dozen people who gathered in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. But residents said they have noticed a trend in the area that’s putting them on edge.

Ethan Du purchased a house several blocks away from the church hoping it would be a place to raise his family. On a recent night, though, after hearing several gunshots, he decided that in the next few years, after he’s saved enough money, he’ll move his family “someplace better.”

“But I know some of my neighbors and that gives me comfort,” he added.

Tuesday’s event was Du and his family’s first night out. It’s also another way to connect with people who live nearby.

Others said that neighborhood events, like Tuesday’s can be crucial to creating a safe and welcoming neighborhood.

At St. Stephanus, kids were playing with farm animals at a small petting zoo, getting their faces painted and playing games on the blacktop as parents mingled.

As she looked on, Rosa Ortiz said that through her experiences and those of others she knows, her opinion of police has become more negative.

“I can’t trust them anymore,” Ortiz said. “I know not all cops are bad, but the few that are, are making everyone look bad.”

Others at St. Stephanus Lutheran Church agreed that the few “bad apples” distract from the good that police officers are doing.

Kellie Reed and her sister Bree Bailey have noticed that despite crime seemingly going up in the neighborhoods, the amount of patrols hasn’t changed.

Reed and Bailey, who both have biracial children, said they have had talks with their kids about how to interact with police.

“We’re having those conversations early on, but we are encouraging them that police are good,” Bailey said.

“I’m a middle-aged white woman and police sometimes just wave to me,” Reed said. “But my 20-year-old mixed son had the cops called on him for playing with his phone at a park across the street from our house.”

Back in Edina, the theme at the Morningside neighborhood was a communal one. While it used to be “BYOE” — Bring Your Own Everything — the even sides of the streets now bring hot dishes, the odd sides cold, said Joni Bennett, co-founder of the Morningside Neighborhood Association.

Bennett, who hoped police or fire crews could make an appearance, said relations between law enforcement and the neighborhood are positive.

“Public safety is one thing that draws people to Edina,” she said.

Joe Chisler, 69, who has lived in Morningside since 1952, generally agreed. However, a filmed confrontation last year in which a white Edina officer arrested a black man walking in the street, left him disappointed in the city’s police force.

“I’ve never felt afraid of the police or anything,” Chisler said. “But I think race enters into policing everywhere ... I was sorry to see that in Edina.”