Scott County transportation officials plan to fix a dangerous intersection in Credit River Township where a crash in February killed a 14-year-old boy and left his father seriously injured.

That's good news for those who live near County Road 21 (also known as 185th Street) and Natchez Avenue, who agree with county officials that something needs to be done to make the intersection safer. But that is where the agreement stops.

The county is looking at changing the layout so drivers on Natchez could not cross 185th or make a left turn onto the divided four-lane thoroughfare. Instead, drivers would be forced to make a right turn, merge into traffic and go down several hundred feet to an opening in the median to make a U-turn.

Drivers could then turn right when they arrive back at Natchez or go straight on 185th to continue their trip.

It's called a reduced conflict intersection. The configuration is not very common, but is starting to be used more frequently, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

That kind of intersection offers great safety benefits, said MnDOT traffic engineer Derek Leuer. Drivers cannot directly cross the main road, so the configuration reduces the possibility of right-angled or broadside crashes, which are the most likely to be deadly or result in serious injuries. Studies show a 70% reduction in fatalities and a 42% drop in crashes resulting in injuries at reduced conflict intersections.

Joe Egge, who lives nearby, believes there are better options. The proposal will introduce different safety issues, he said.

"You are at more at risk because you are trying to get up to speed and cross over two lanes of [speeding] traffic and slow down to do a U-turn," he said.

He suggests the county put in a four-way stop with flashers to get drivers' attention. And the county should reduce the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph. That would be less expensive than a construction project, he said.

Resident Cindy McKinney says the proposed configuration will be just as dangerous as the current one and will make it more difficult for those who live north of 185th to get out of their neighborhood.

"It's not going to help anything," said McKinney, who had a close call at the intersection two years ago. She said drivers on 185th don't move over to allow drivers from Natchez onto the road. "They need to put up lights."

There have been five crashes at 185th and Natchez since January 2013, said Mark Callahan, Scott County traffic engineer.

The county conducted a traffic study after the fatal February crash. It showed that 17,200 to 20,300 vehicles per day pass through the intersection on 185th Street compared with 2,950 on Natchez. That imbalance and the need to keep traffic flowing on 185th are among the reasons the county is proposing the reduced conflict intersection rather than a roundabout or stop lights, Callahan said.

"We believe [a reduced conflict intersection] best addresses safety concerns for Natchez Avenue motorists crossing or turning left onto County [Road] 21 while maintaining mobility along County [Road] 21," he said.

The proposal will be presented at an open house at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Credit River Township Hall. McKinney and Egge plan to attend the meeting and hope the county devises a different plan.

"We hope to change their mind," McKinney said.

