The United States has seen dominating athletes and great personalities and Miracles on Ice. For my money, the U.S. women’s national soccer team provides the best year-in, year-out return on your fan investment of any collection of athletes in the United States. And right now, this week, is the perfect time to get on the bandwagon.

If you love cheering for a winner, you’re in luck. The USWNT is the defending World Cup champions and went all of 2018, 20 games, without a loss. That wasn’t just from playing against minor outlying islands. It defeated five teams in the world top 10 and tied two others.

– against logic – you can make that work, too. It’s hard to underestimate the low regard in which American soccer and American soccer fans are held, generally, across the globe. If you want to be patronized, ask someone from England or Germany or France about soccer, and hear about how Americans just don’t get soccer.

Then, on behalf of your nation, point to that World Cup trophy and mouth the word “scoreboard.” The women’s national team has earned that right to gloat.

The buildup stars this weekend to this year’s World Cup, which isn’t until June. The USA takes on World Cup hosts France on Saturday in Le Havre (1:30 p.m., FS1), then plays up-and-coming Spain on Tuesday. These will be perhaps the team’s two most difficult matches before the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Many of the stars from 2015 are still in the fold. Forward Alex Morgan is still spearheading the attack, and the United States has two of the most dangerous wingers in the world in Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath. Carli Lloyd, who put together arguably the best World Cup performance of all time in 2015, male or female, is still in the squad, though she may have more of a super-sub role this year.

Defense, however, might be where the United States has the most questions. Unlike dominant force Hope Solo, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher has not beenher equal.

Barring injury or a sudden aging curve, Becky Sauerbrunn will retain her spot at one of the center back positions. One possibility is Abby Dahlkemper, who’s been solid for the North Carolina Courage, the top NWSL team for several years. Another is Tierna Davidson, who has been playing for the national team despite still playing college soccer for Stanford. Between now and June, it will be interesting to see which way coach Jill Ellis is leaning.

The other player to watch is midfielder Lindsey Horan, last year’s NWSL MVP for Portland. Horan has the unenviable task of trying to manage the USA midfield and play quarterback for all that offensive talent.

If she can do that, the USA will have a chance to repeat as champions this summer. It all begins this week, against France and Spain. Now’s the time to get on board with this team, and see if it can conquer the soccer world yet again.

Writer Jon Marthaler gives you a recap of recent events and previews the week ahead. • jmarthaler@gmail.com