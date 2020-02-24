Shares in nearly all Minnesota-based companies were swept up in the broad market sell-off Monday driven by investors' perceptions that the economic effects of coronavirus will be worse than previously believed.

Only shares in Xcel Energy, the Minneapolis-based utility, were higher and just barely. Xcel shares were up 7 cents, about 0.1%.

Broad market indexes were down 2.5% to around 3%. At the end of the first hour of trading, shares in at least 35 Minnesota-based companies were faring worse than that.

Here are some of the ones taking hard hits:

• Northern Oil and Gas, Minnetonka, oil and natural gas producer mainly with interests in North Dakota, down 6.7%

• UnitedHealth Group, Minnetonka, the nation's largest health insurer and leading provider of health data services: down 6.3%

• nVent Electric, St. Louis Park, maker of electrical connection equipment and enclosures, down 4.9%

• Polaris, Plymouth, maker of off-road vehicles, down 4.4%

• Fastenal, Winona, maker and distributor of manufacturing tools and products, down 3.9%

• Stratasys, Eden Prairie, maker of 3D printing equipment used chiefly by manufacturers: down 3.5%

• Best Buy, Richfield, the nation's largest electronics retailer: down 3.3%