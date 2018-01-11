Address: 10801 77th Av. N., Maple Grove

Type: Office warehouse

Size: 540,042 square feet

Developer: Duke Realty

Architect: Harris Architects Inc.

Details: Duke Realty is proposing to construct the first two office-warehouse facilities in a planned four-building business park just east of the Fountains at Arbor Lakes retail center.

In seeking approvals from the city, the Indianapolis-based developer revealed that Illume, a maker and distributor of home-fragrance and beauty products, would anchor one of the first buildings at the Arbor Lakes Business Park.

The new park will be south of Elm Creek Boulevard in the city's reclaimed gravel mining area, across Zachary Lane N. from the Fountains center. Its master plan calls for four buildings ranging in size from approximately 220,000 to 278,000 square feet. Duke is seeking final approvals for the first pair, measuring a combined 540,042 square feet.

The developer's initial plans in October were rebuffed by city officials, who wanted them to look better because of their proximity to the shopping area. The revised plans include "bump-outs," insets and more windows.

Illume President Kimberly Mokosso told the Maple Grove City Council in November the company is looking to consolidate its operations from six current locations in Bloomington and wants a new headquarters capable of accommodating its annual growth of 15 to 20 percent. Illume will bring 133 jobs to Maple Grove with the move, she said.

Don Jacobson