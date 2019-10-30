Jeepers creepers

For those inclined to spend part of their Halloween in front of the screen, there are plenty of treats to choose from.

• I don’t want to be scared!: “Live With Kelly and Ryan” spoofs great viral moments in their annual costume party, with drop-ins from celebrity guests. (9 a.m., KSTP, Ch. 5)

• I want something for my kids that won’t give them nightmares: Try 2015’s “Goosebumps,” a smart adaptation of the R.L. Stine books starring Jack Black. (6 p.m., FXM)

• I want a horror movie that will also make me think: It’s rare that the genre gets award recognition, but 2017’s “Get Out” broke out of the box thanks to its not-so-subtle social commentary. (6:30 p.m., FX)

• Give me some classic chills: 1935’s “Bride of Frankenstein” is the perfect marriage between gothic horror and ill-fated romance with Boris Karloff and Elsa Lanchester doing the ultimate monster mash. (7 p.m., TCM)

Jack Black, Odeya Rush and Dylan Minnette in 2015’s “Goosebumps.”

• I need to spend the evening with Stephen King: Just when you thought it was safe to send in the clowns came the latest — and most successful — adaptation of “It,” with Pennywise terrorizing small-town Maine. (7 p.m., TBS)

• Just scare me. Period: OK, OK. Calm down. You’ve got two no-frills choices: “Halloween” (6 p.m., AMC) or “Friday the 13th” (6 p.m., IFC). It’s your funeral.

Neal Justin