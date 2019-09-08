Parents of the year

The title character in "Bluey" is a pleasant enough tyke, but the real darlings of this animated hit from Australia are her infinitely patient parents who dedicate oodles of time to supervising games that don't require an Xbox. Grown-up viewers who can get over feeling jealous will get plenty of good ideas for fun, free activities with their kids.

3:30 p.m., Disney Junior

This old house

Some of HGTV's top personalities are determined to redesign the North Hollywood house from "The Brady Bunch" so that it looks just like the soundstages from the enduring sitcom. The real draw in "A Very Brady Renovation" is watching the actors who played the six siblings lend a hand, combing through dusty props, busting out windows and reminding viewers to never play ball in the house.

8 p.m., HGTV

Brotherly love

Filmmaker Clay Tweel makes the most from the six years she spent with twin brothers Darcell and Darrell Trotter for "Out of Omaha," a moving documentary about overcoming racial injustice. The young men are far from perfect, but you'll find yourself praying that their modest dreams come true.

8 p.m., Starz

Neal Justin