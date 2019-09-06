Race relations

Most white comics steer away from commenting about black culture. Gary Owen seems to think that because he's in an interracial marriage and pals around with Kevin Hart, that he's allowed. He'd have a stronger case if his latest stand-up special, "Gary Owen: #DoinWhatIDo," was a bit funnier.

9:30 p.m. Saturday, Showtime

Bubble up

Before whining about the next blizzard, check out "Volcanoes: Dual Destruction," a blow-by-blow account of how eruptions in Hawaii and Guatemala last year devastated communities. The filmmakers also take time to offer a course in Science 101 that's at least as informative as your kid's exhibit at her grade school fair.

8 p.m. Sunday, Smithsonian Channel

What's up, docs?

"Married to Medicine," which is starting its seventh season, could have been Bravo's antidote to the "Real Housewives" franchise by spotlighting its characters' achievements in the medical world. But the series continues to be more interested in the doctors' shopping sprees than their surgical skills.

8 p.m. Sunday, Bravo

Neal Justin