Talk of the town

Season 4 of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" promises a big wedding, but the celebration only seems to spur the stars to ramp up vicious gossip about each other. The cast's real enemies, however, are the producers who make sure to capture every flat joke and malapropism they can. The housewives don't seem to care, as long as they look smashing in their close-ups.

8 p.m. Bravo

Can we talk?

Kathy Griffin and Jeff Ross are among the comics paying tribute to one of their heroes in "Joan Rivers: Behind Closed Doors," which takes viewers behind the laughter. The film pales in comparison with the 2010 documentary "Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work," but you'll still come away sorely missing the late legend.

8 p.m. ReelzChannel

Campaign stop

Former Vice President Joe Biden makes his first late-night appearance since announcing his presidential run back in April with a stop at "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." Considering how important late-night TV has become in politics, it's a bit of a surprise that it took the Democratic front-runner this long to book the gig.

10:35 p.m. WCCO, Ch. 4

Neal Justin