Working late

Woody Harrelson will be center stage for the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” with 17-year-old Billie Eilish staying up past her bedtime to serve as musical guest. But the juiciest news is that Eddie Murphy will be back for the Christmas episode, his first time hosting since 1984. The show will sorely miss Leslie Jones, who announced earlier this month that she’s left the cast.

10:30 p.m. Saturday, KARE, Ch. 11

Swimming with sharks

One of the reasons “Shark Tank” remains network TV’s best reality competition series is that the show is all business. The season 11 premiere wastes little time on “heart-tugging” back stories, jumping right to entrepreneurs pitching their weight-loss supplements, infant spoons and frozen-food falafels to the no-nonsense panel. Not that there isn’t drama. The execs take time from evaluating the nervous contestants to rip Mark Cuban for his inability to keep his mouth shut.

8 p.m. Sunday, KSTP, Ch. 5

No snickering

“This is Life with Lisa Ling” focuses a lot on racy subjects. It’s a pattern that would come across as salacious, if its host wasn’t so poised and professional. In a Season 6 premiere that deals with the changing nature of pornography, Ling refrains from raising an eyebrow as she interviews porn addicts and an adult film star. This is how journalism is supposed to work.

9 p.m. Sunday, CNN

Neal Justin