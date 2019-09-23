Roseanne who?

"The Conners" still manages to represent the best of blue-collar TV thanks to Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman. But I continue to be impressed by Lecy Goranson, who keeps finding inventive ways to portray the family's sad-sack daughter. She's particularly strong at the start of this new season when she goes into labor early, triggering all sorts of new guilt trips.

7 p.m. KSTP, Ch. 5

Giving peace a chance

The writers for "Mixed-ish," which explores the hippie-dippie childhood of Tracee Ellis Ross' character from "Black-ish," seem to believe there's something funny about folks who subscribe to peace, love and understanding. They're wrong.

8 p.m. KSTP, Ch. 5

You need to calm down

"This Is Us" returns for Season 4 with a mission to shock its loyal fans. That means there's an outside chance that Milo Ventimiglia's Jack is really a time-traveling alien who was once married to Cleopatra. I'm all for being surprised, but I tune in to work up some tears, not to have my mind blown.

8 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin