Revenge of the nerd

The first time the director of "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates" met his subject matter, Gates was poring over a copy of the Minnesota state budget. This three-part documentary reveals Gates is much more than a bookworm, with an emphasis on his charitable causes, skills on the tennis court and rich sense of humor.

Now streaming on Netflix

Color commentary

Next Friday, former Gophers Coach Lou Holtz weighs in on gridiron comedies.

7 p.m. Friday, TCM

Something to talk about

Zach Galifianakis' "Between Two Ferns" has been required coffee-break viewing on funnyordie.com for more than a decade. Now, after a lengthy hiatus, comes "Between Two Ferns: The Movie," with the antisocial talk show host embarrassing himself aside a star-studded lineup that includes David Letterman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Hailee Steinfeld.

Now streaming on Netflix

TV's big night

Voters are likely to throw "Veep" and "Game of Thrones" a heck of a farewell party at the 71st Annual Emmy Awards. But the evening's most compelling races involve the stellar limited series, which include "When They See Us." Sunday's Variety section has an interview with Minnesotan Michael Starrbury, who co-wrote that project's final episode, plus my extremely unscientific predictions on who will be the big winners.

7 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Neal Justin