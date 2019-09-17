Reason to believe

Toni Collette and Merritt Wever don't appear until the second episode of "Unbelievable." It's worth the wait. The two Emmy winners are superb as workaholic detectives in Colorado, trying to track down a serial rapist despite scant evidence and little support from their male counterparts. It's the next best thing to a "Cagney & Lacey" revival.

Now streaming on Netflix

Camping out

Predicting what will happen in the next season of "American Horror Story" isn't as urgent as it used to be, but here's what we do know: A group of young women at a summer camp, which includes Emma Roberts, is terrorized by a mental patient who appears to have watched "Halloween" way too many times. Expect lots of veterans from co-creator Ryan Murphy's past series to be among the victims.

9 p.m. FX

Something's coming

Steven Spielberg's take on "West Side Story" won't be out until December 2020, so you'll have to settle for the 1961 original. That's no big chore considering that film won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.

9 p.m. TCM

Neal Justin