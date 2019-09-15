On the climate shift

The NBC newsroom's battle against climate change goes beyond adding more recycling bins to the 30 Rock cafeteria. All week long, various personalities will log frequent-flier miles to shine a spotlight on the issue, with Al Roker traveling to Greenland for "Today" (7 a.m. KARE, Ch. 11) and anchor Lester Holt visiting Alaska for "NBC Nightly News Monday."

5:30 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Secretary's day

"Dancing With the Stars" has taken plenty of heat for inviting former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to trip the light fantastic for its new season. Even host Tom Bergeron has grumbled his disapproval. But casting controversial characters has played a big role in keeping this otherwise tiring series on the air.

7 p.m. KSTP, Ch. 5

Better late than never

It's a little hard to predict how well "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" will do because its host is virtually unknown outside the YouTube world. But kudos to the NBC brass for taking a chance on a female minority who identifies as bisexual. The network is even giving her a prime-time special on Wednesday. Even if the show bombs, Singh and the network already have broken new ground. It's about time.

12:35 a.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin