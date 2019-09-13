Reason to believe

Toni Collette and Merritt Wever don’t appear until the second episode of “Unbelievable.” It’s worth the wait. The two Emmy winners are superb as workaholic detectives in Colorado, trying to track down a serial rapist despite scant evidence and little support from their male counterparts. It’s the next best thing to a “Cagney & Lacey” revival.

Now streaming on Netflix

The real draw

Reality takes a holiday in “Undone,” the first episodic series that applies rotoscope animation, the same technique Richard Linklater used in his film, “A Scanner Darkly.” The humanlike squiggles are interesting, but they eventually take a back seat to Rosa Salazar’s performance as a young woman slowly discovering she can control time and space with the help of her deceased father, played by Bob Odenkirk.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

“Undone”

The old college try

ESPN is celebrating the 150th anniversary of college football with two docuseries, starting with “The American Game,” a project that works overtime to appeal to non-pigskin fans. The first episode focuses on the sport’s culture, which means that marching bands and mascots get more screen time than the actual players. Thursday marks the premiere of “The Greatest,” a weekly countdown of everything from uniforms to rivalries.

8 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN

Neal Justin