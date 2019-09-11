Jukebox heroes

Mick Jones of Foreigner and Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon are featured on “Mixtape,” a series in which artists look back at the music that influenced their careers. The episodes suffer from using only snippets of the featured songs, but it’s still fascinating to hear how Cronin “borrowed” from both Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” and Bread’s “Everything I Own.”

7:30 p.m. AXS

Better late than never

“Late Night,” which had a short theatrical run earlier this year, got a lukewarm review from Star Tribune movie critic Chris Hewitt, who nevertheless praised Emma Thompson for her role as an ill-tempered talk show host who reluctantly seeks the help of the one writer on her staff who isn’t a white 40ish male with an Ivy League education. That savior is played by Mindy Kaling, who also wrote the screenplay.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Baby hold on

“Real Money” was originally a G-rated, harmless rip-off of “The Osbournes” with its star, Eddie Money, clearly relishing another chance in the spotlight. But the tone gets more serious in the next five episodes with the revelation that the rocker has cancer. Despite the diagnosis, the star and his family put on a brave face for the camera as well as for Louie Anderson, who sits down with Money for a podcast.

8:30 p.m. AXS

Neal Justin