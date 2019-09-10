Flight plan

Because "9/11: Inside Air Force One" was made with the cooperation of George W. Bush and the Secret Service, you might think the documentary would come across like a 21-gun salute. But the film doesn't shy away from the country's shortcomings on that horrendous day, from miscommunication between departments to heated discussions on the president's plane. This may not be the most patriotic offering for the Sept. 11 anniversary, but it may be the most telling.

8 p.m. History Channel

School daze

Stuyvesant High School was just a few blocks away from the World Trade Center when it was attacked, giving its student body a chilling perspective. "In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11" visits with eight alums as they look back on an education no one would envy. It has a running time of only 30 minutes, but their memories will stick with you for days.

8 p.m. HBO

Chicken feed

"Archibald's Next Big Thing" is tailor-made for viewers who have outgrown "SpongeBob SquarePants" but aren't quite ready for the mature nature of "BoJack Horseman." Tony Hale provides the voice of a somewhat empty-headed chicken who somehow always manages to land on his feet.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin