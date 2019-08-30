Great Muppet caper

It’s more than a little unsettling watching Muppets make out and torture each other in “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” a prequel to the 1982 film. But once the trauma subsides, you’re in for a thrilling adventure, tailor-made for fans of “Lord of the Rings” and “The Princess Bride.” Mark Hamill, Awkwafina and Sigourney Weaver are among the famous humans lending their voices to this 10-part series.

Now streaming on Netflix

Bring it on

Lifetime’s answer to Shark Week is a lineup of movies featuring cheerleaders with far more vicious bites than any creatures under the sea. First up: “The Secret Life of Cheerleaders,” in which a teenager (Savannah May) discovers the squad at her new school has borrowed a playbook from the Gestapo. Denise Richards plays the clueless mother.

7 p.m. Monday, Lifetime

Milk money

Agricultural life is less than glamorous in “Farmsteaders,” a new edition of “P.O.V.” that’s the result of filmmaker Shaena Mallett spending four years with the Nolan family in southeast Ohio. But the documentary also makes sure to capture the small pleasures of running an independent dairy farm, so much so that you may end up hoping the couple’s angelic kids follow in their parents’ footsteps.

10 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin