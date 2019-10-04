Special needs

Dion Reese is a typical candy-loving, cellphone-obsessed kid, who just happens to have the ability to move his toys with his mind. "Raising Dion" could have just focused on what it's like to be Super Kid, but the series smartly spends more time with Normal Mom, played with just the right dose of frazzle by Alisha Wainwright. Michael B. Jordan, who knows a few things about the superhero genre from his time fighting "Black Panther," pops up as the deceased father who may not be as dead as he seems to be.

Now streaming on Netflix

Road trip

Film festival favorite "Collisions" is a small but moving film about two kids who convince an estranged uncle to accompany them on their quest to track down their deported mother. Director Richard Levien doesn't set out to make any "big, important" statement about immigration, which is part of the movie's appeal.

8 p.m. Saturday, Fuse

Tiptoeing on sunshine

Anyone suffering from a severe case of blues should prescribe themselves "Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh," a Judd Apatow-produced special in which the comedian deals directly with the clinical depression that temporarily sidelined him from the stand-up circuit. Gulman's stage material doesn't always work, but his brutal honesty is often brutally funny.

9 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Neal Justin