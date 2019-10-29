Raisin in the sun

As murder mysteries go, “Agatha Raisin & the Haunted House” pales in comparison to “Sherlock” or even a good episode of “Murder, She Wrote.” But as the title character in these occasional movies, Ashley Jensen is oodles of flirty fun. Astute viewers will finger the culprit early on, but long after the credits roll, you’ll be wondering how our heroine manages to fit so many sassy outfits into her closet.

Now streaming on Acorn TV

The old gang

The upcoming theatrical release of “The Irishman” may have you tempted to go back and re-watch Martin Scorsese’s previous gangster flick, “Goodfellas.” Give in to the urge. The 1990 film holds up spectacularly well, especially during moments of dark comedy. Joe Pesci won an Oscar for playing a trigger-happy crook who’s every bit as maniacal as the Joker.

7 p.m., Cinemax

Robert DeNiro and Ray Liotta in “Goodfellas.”

New York state of mind

Producer George Shapiro, whose credits include “Seinfeld” and “Man on the Moon,” visits the old neighborhood in the documentary “The Bronx, USA.” Robert Klein, Alan Alda, Gen. Colin Powell, Carl Reiner and Melissa Manchester are among the big names keeping him company.

8 p.m., HBO

Neal Justin