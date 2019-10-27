Therapy horse

The new season of "BoJack Horseman" finds the title character twiddling his hooves in rehab, allowing more time for the show to focus on its other frazzled characters, most notably new mommy, feline Princess Carolyn, played to purr-fection by Amy Sedaris. There are no classics among this new batch of episodes, but creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg might be holding off until next year when the animated series is scheduled to ride off into the sunset.

Now streaming on Netflix

All in the family

Anglophiles will savor "Princess Diana's 'Wicked' Stepmother," a tabloid-ish documentary about Raine Legge, the woman Princess Diana detested and then came to trust following her split from Prince Charles. The film doesn't fully explain what made the Earl of Spencer's second wife tick, although Di's former butler Paul Burrell and "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes give it a jolly good try.

7 p.m. Smithsonian Channel

Taylor made

Taylor Swift joins "The Voice" as a special mentor just as the contestants head into the Knockout Rounds. She played a similar role back in 2014. Let's hope the superstar's advice goes beyond telling the singers to "shake it off" and "you need to calm down."

7 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin