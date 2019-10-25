Fletch lives

Kathryn Hahn has been knocking on the door of big-time fame so long that her knuckles must be bleeding. “Mrs. Fletcher” might finally get her in. In this smart, unpredictable comedy, the “Transparent” veteran plays a recent empty nester who doesn’t quite realize she raised a jerk. Watching her adjust to her new freedom is a squeamish delight.

9:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Therapy horse

The new season of “BoJack Horseman” finds the title character twiddling his hooves in rehab, allowing more time for the show to focus on its other frazzled characters, most notably new mommy, feline Princess Carolyn, played to purr-fection by Amy Sedaris. There are no classics among this new batch of episodes, but creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg might be holding off until next year when the animated series is scheduled to ride off into the sunset.

Now streaming on Netflix

Raisin in the sun

As murder mysteries go, “Agatha Raisin & the Haunted House” pales in comparison to “Sherlock” or even a good episode of “Murder, She Wrote.” But as the title character in these occasional movies, Ashley Jensen is oodles of flirty fun. Astute viewers will finger the culprit early on, but long after the credits roll, you’ll be wondering how our heroine manages to fit so many sassy outfits into her closet.

Starts streaming Monday on Acorn TV

Neal Justin