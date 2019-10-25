An audience with the Queen

Those counting the days before Oprah Winfrey’s Jan. 11 appearance at Xcel Energy Center will have to make due with “OWN Spotlight: Oprah at Home With Lupita Nyong’o and Cynthia Erivo” in which Her Majesty chats with the fast-rising stars about breaking barriers in Hollywood. If you’re not already familiar with Erivo, you soon will be. The 32-year-old already has an Emmy, Grammy and Tony — and the Oscar buzz is getting stronger by the minute for her performance in the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic.

7 p.m. Saturday, OWN

The fix is in

“The Opioid Fix” might go over well as the evening entertainment at a medical conference, but the locally produced documentary is a bit too clinical for a general audience. The three-part film does include powerful testimonials from addicts, but they’re cut short to make time for science lessons from Mayo doctors and bar graphs photographed from the pages of the Star Tribune.

6 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2, and 7 p.m. Sunday, TPT-MN

Down in the valley

Watching Thomas Middleditch creep closer to his internet dreams while still behaving like Jason Biggs’ character in “American Pie” is getting a little old, which is why it’s wise that this will be the final season of “Silicon Valley.” But plenty still holds up in Mike Judge’s sitcom. The interaction between Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr would continue to be hilarious long after the release of “American Pie 34.”

9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Neal Justin