It's raining money
"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" wraps up a week of celebrities in the hot seat with former "Late Show" bandleader Paul Shaffer. Let's see if David Letterman's buddy knows trivia that stretches beyond 1980s Cher specials.
2 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5
Eyes wide open
Horror comes in all shapes and sizes when a storyteller like Stanley Kubrick is at the helm. Take a sophisticated approach to Halloween with this stellar film festival dedicated to the director. The slate kicks off with "Dr. Strangelove," followed by "Full Metal Jacket" and "A Clockwork Orange." Alex (Malcolm McDowell) celebrating a rape with a rendition of "Singin' in the Rain" is scarier than anything Michael Myers ever did.
6:15 p.m., HDNet
Games people play
Turns out kids these days aren't turning to that popular drinking game Devil's Triangle. In the new series "Light as a Feather," teenage girls start dying off after a particularly revealing round of "Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board." Disney Channel favorite Peyton List is among the unfortunate players.
Now streaming on Hulu
Neal Justin
