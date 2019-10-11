Stage hands

“Inside the Actors Studio” returns, but without original host/kiss-up James Lipton. Instead, celebrities grill each other. In the season premiere, interviewer Alec Baldwin relies way too much on his notes, but it’s amusing to watch him trade Christopher Walken impressions with guest Henry Winkler, an exchange Lipton could never pull off. Next week’s host Jane Lynch channels Barbara Walters just enough to get “Selma” star David Oyelowo to tear up.

“Treadstone” is based in the Jason Bourne universe, which means its key characters are sleeper assassins awakened for missions too ruthless for ethical humans to stomach. But that’s not all this sweaty-palms series has in common with the Matt Damon franchise. Creator Tim Kring (“Heroes”) makes sure that for every action scene — and there are plenty — there’s intelligent dialogue guaranteed to give your brain an equally vigorous workout.

“Why Bridges Collapse” focuses largely on the 2018 disaster in Genoa, Italy, that claimed 63 lives. But roughly three minutes of the one-hour “Nova” documentary zeros in on the 2007 tragedy in Minneapolis with input from survivor Kelly Kahle and the Minnesota Historical Society’s Sondra Reierson. Even more than a decade later, the footage and memories remain chilling.

