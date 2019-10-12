All you need is love

Steven Spielberg is one of the executive producers behind “Why We Hate,” a well-intentioned but all-too-scholarly docuseries that explores the roots of everything from bullying to racism. The six-part class is at its best when it breaks from the scholars and turns the lectern over to former skinheads and other radicals who take full advantage of the opportunity to atone for their past sins.

9 p.m. Sunday, Discovery

“The DNA of Murder With Paul Holes,” a new crime investigation series led by the investigator of the Golden State Killer, opens with a re-examination of a double murder in an Iowa hotel that has left local police scratching their heads for nearly four decades. Holes makes so much progress in the 90-minute premiere that, intentionally or not, he makes small-town detectives look about as effective as Keystone Kops.

6 p.m. Saturday, Oxygen

“Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America” dives deep into some of the most pivotal songs of the genre, starting with Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks.” The artist didn’t participate in the episode, but John Legend, Questlove and others do just fine tracking the number’s gospel influences and willingness to marry religion with rap. Future installments shine the spotlight on Queen Latifah’s “Ladies First” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

11:10 p.m. Sunday, AMC

Neal Justin