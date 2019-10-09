Go with the flow

Those who find “American Idol” and “The Voice” a little too stiff may want to check out “Rhythm + Flow,” a new competition series in which Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. search for the next big hip-hop star. The evaluations are not always family-friendly, especially when Snoop Dogg sits in with the panel, but they’re a heck of a lot more engaging than watching Blake Shelton swing around in his chair for the 800th time.

Now streaming on Netflix

Water, water everywhere

“Rotten” doesn’t live up to its title — which is good news for those hungry for socially conscious documentaries about what we eat and drink. One standout episode from this new season dives deep into the bottled water industry, which has somehow convinced average Americans to consume 42 gallons of its products a year. The doc shows why that should give you pause.

Now streaming on Netflix

Lawyering up

Billy Bob Thornton has found a nice home for himself in “Goliath,” the spunky legal drama that earned its star a 2017 Golden Globe. This time around, Thornton’s character, who has all the sin and swagger of Sam Spade, goes up against a billionaire and his sister, played by Dennis Quaid and Amy Brenneman.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Neal Justin