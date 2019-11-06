Getting personal

"Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby" opens with the late-night comic poking fun at the Twin Cities, which is appropriate since the stand-up special was taped this summer during the inaugural Minneapolis Comedy Festival. What follows is a lighthearted hour that emphasizes the personal over the political, with the comedian sharing anecdotes with the Pantages Theatre crowd about his marriage and fatherhood.

Modern romance

"A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas" marks Minnesota native Rachael Leigh Cook's sixth Hallmark movie, a track record that now makes her one of the feel-good channel's most reliable stars. Let's hope the films' romantic vibes transfer to Cook's personal life. The actress announced her separation from husband Daniel Gillies this past summer.

A graceful exit

"Will & Grace" is going out (again) the same way it began, with lots of guest stars, conservative-bashing jokes and sexual innuendos. The latest episode of this final season is nothing special, but it still showcases the cast's spry physical humor with Megan Mullally stealing the show (again) in a poker showdown with Patton Oswalt.

