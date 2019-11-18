Good cop, good cop

Law enforcement usually gets a bad rap on film. “Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops” offers some much needed balance, profiling two San Antonio officers who defuse dangerous situations with compassion rather than bullets. The documentary should be required viewing at every police department in America.

8 p.m. HBO

Here comes the bride

Not many stand-up specials open with Mendelssohn’s Wedding March, but it’s the perfect theme for “Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled” in which the comedian mines her recent nuptials for laughs. Shlesinger has some decent observations about getting hitched, but her real gift is as a physical comedian, punctuating many of her jokes with a workout that makes you wonder how she’s not panting through the next punchline.

Now streaming on Netflix

Casualties of war

In Waad al-Kateab’s emotionally wrenching movie debut, “For Sama,” the Syrian filmmaker bills herself as a journalist documenting the struggles of her people during five years of the uprising in rebel-held Aleppo. But she’s also blessed with a terrific cinematic eye, perfectly capturing both quiet moments — a friend getting emotional over the gift of an unripe persimmon — and harrowing ones, like a woman carrying the corpse of her son through chaotic streets.

9 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin