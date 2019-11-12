Gone country

Willie Nelson is scheduled to perform with Kacey Musgraves, just one of the many reasons to tune in for “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” hosted by Carrie Underwood. Other can’t-miss mashups include Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton performing “Dive Bar” and Halsey showing off her love of country with the help of Lady Antebellum.

7 p.m. KSTP, Ch. 5

Doggone magic

“Lady and the Tramp,” Disney’s latest attempt to transform an animated classic into a live-action film, won’t make your jaw drop down as far as “The Lion King” or “The Jungle Book” did, but you’ll still find yourself wondering how director Charlie Bean managed to pull off that spaghetti-and-meatball dinner scene with real dogs. The cast is downright adorable — and that includes the humans.

Now streaming on Disney+

Worth investigating

Edina native Annie Sundberg and her directing partner Ricki Stern are behind “The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park,” a five-part documentary about the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin. I’d assume this is just another attempt to quench our undying thirst for true-life crime stories if Sundberg and Stern weren’t telling the story. The pair are also responsible for “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work,” one of the most revealing films ever about stand-up comedy.

8 p.m. Sundance and AMC

Neal Justin