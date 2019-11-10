History in the making

Junior versions of Amelia Earhart and George Washington Carver inspire the animated heroes of “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” to bike without their training wheels and avoid trampling plants in this clever new series that makes history just as inviting as any of Dora’s explorations. The episode on Charles Dickens won’t inspire elementary-school kids to pick up “Great Expectations,” but it may help persuade them to see the Guthrie Theater’s production of “A Christmas Carol.”

9 a.m., TPT, Ch. 2 and 1 p.m., TPT Kids

Hamming it up

“Green Eggs and Ham” is pretty thin material to build a whole series around, but this new effort pulls it off with lots of references to other Dr. Seuss classics and Warner Bros.’ frenzied approach to animation that turns every character into a Tasmanian devil. Michael Douglas provides the voice of the grumpy Guy-Am-I, who winds up with more than a disgusting breakfast option on his plate.

Now streaming on Netflix

What friends are for

You may have a new appreciation for the Mall of America after you’ve seen it through the eyes of the Iraqi immigrant who goes by the name “Phillip Morris” in “The Interpreters.” The efforts of Minnesota National Guard Sgt. Paul Braun to bring his wartime interpreter stateside plays a major role in this “Independent Lens” documentary that looks at how red tape has gotten in the way of aiding these key allies.

10 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin