Back to the future

Film buffs won't learn anything new by going to "The Movies," but it's sort of remarkable how the producers squeeze in so many clips during the two-hour premiere on the '80s, with time left over for commentary from marquee names. Holly Hunter, Frances McDormand and "Everybody Loves Raymond" co-creator Phil Rosenthal serve as the go-to experts on the Coen brothers.

8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

Special K

Khloe Kardashian continues to play part-time therapist in the third season of "Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian," which could best be described as "The Biggest Loser" with cocktails. In this reality series, there are no body issues that can't be solved by a Hollywood trainer and some face time with a member of the famous family.

8 p.m. Sunday, E!

Kardashian

The morning after

Journalists and actors don't spend much time mingling outside of press junkets, but "Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year" managed to bring some of them together the day after the 2019 Peabody Awards ceremony, which celebrates broadcasting's most ambitious efforts. Hasan Minhaj does his best to moderate a round-table discussion on everything from ESPN's documentary about the sexual violence at Michigan State University to honoring the underground ballroom culture in FX's "Pose."

9:30 p.m. Sunday, FX

Gods of thunder

The new series "The Strongest Man in History" kicks off in snow-covered Moorhead, Minn., where the four competitors challenge each other to contests inspired by Viking warriors. Watching the guys hurl hammers and tow a Viking ship gets a little dull, but the muscle flexing is balanced out by lighthearted ribbing, especially when one of the hulks insists on going ice fishing.

10 p.m. Sunday, History Channel

Neal Justin