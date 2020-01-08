Bring it on

The docuseries "Cheer" does an impressive job of convincing skeptics that cheerleading is not just a clique for pretty people by showing the hard work being done by an award-winning squad at Navarro College in Texas. Director Greg Whiteley, who is also responsible for the terrific series "Last Chance U," ends up having just as much to say about small-town America as he does about a much-maligned sport.

Now streaming on Netflix

The old gang

Even if you insist that "The Irishman" is a masterpiece, you can't convince me it holds a candle to 1990's "Goodfellas," Martin Scorsese's ultimate statement about gangster life. Re-watch this classic if only to compare Joe Pesci's off-the-rails performance with his more subdued take in "Irishman," currently available on Netflix. A second Oscar isn't out of the question.

5:15 p.m. IFC

Held up

"Law & Order: SVU" has always attracted impressive guest stars, including Minnesota native Vincent Kartheiser, who returns as a Jeffrey Epstein-like suspect. But it also continues its disturbing habit of turning its strong female characters into damsels in distress. This time around, Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is taken hostage by an ex-cop (Nicholas Turturro).

9 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin