Pop quiz

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” continues with the top three champs in the game show’s history going head-to-head-to-head in prime time. It’s as much a celebration of the brainiacs as it is of longtime host Alex Trebek, who has been very public about his ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer. The competition continues Thursday and possibly into next week, depending on the scores.

7 p.m. KSTP, Ch. 5

Unemotional rescue

“Criminal Minds” has said farewell to so many cast members during its 15-year run that it’s hard to get too worked up when one of the squad faces a life-and-death scenario in the two-hour premiere of its final season. But being numb to your emotions is really the only way you can safely watch one of network TV’s most violent series without running to the showers during the closing credits.

8 p.m. WCCO, Ch. 4

Elle Paris Legaspi, Brandon Larracuente, Niko Guardado and Emily Tosta on “Party of Five.”

Home alone

The reboot of “Party of Five” switches locations from San Francisco to Los Angeles, where the kids must fend for themselves when their Mexican-born parents are deported. It’s a smart and topical concept, although you might suspect that the gorgeous young cast would do just fine financially if they sold the family restaurant and went into modeling.

8 p.m. Freeform

Neal Justin