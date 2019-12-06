Land ho!

“The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!” offers viewers a chance to see the Broadway production above water — and from the comfort of their own homes. Veteran voice actor Tom Kenny will join the stage cast as Patchy the Pirate, performing the Sara Bareilles number “Poor Pirates.” Other big names that contributed to the songbook include Cyndi Lauper, Yolanda Adams and Lady Antebellum.

6 p.m. Saturday, Nick

“Silicon Valley” has survived corporate takeovers, computer meltdowns and infinite power struggles, not to mention the forced departure of cast member T.J. Miller. But after six critically acclaimed seasons, creator Mike Judge is pulling the plug. Expect at least one jaw-dropping surprise in the 47-minute finale.

9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Having a ball

“Madame Secretary” has arranged its fair share of political figures during its six-year run, including cameos from Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell. But it’s never been much of a sports magnet. That changes when members of the World Cup Champion U.S. Women’s Soccer team stop by the fictional White House, a visit they didn’t make in the real world. If that weren’t enough, Peter Frampton will perform, marking his second appearance on the drama.

9:30 p.m. Sunday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Neal Justin