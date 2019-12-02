Gone country
If Nashville is your idea of a winter wonderland, tune in for “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special,” in which the amiable country music superstar welcomes Carrie Underwood, Peyton Manning and Kelsea Ballerini. That’s followed by “CMA Country Christmas” with Trisha Yearwood opening the doors for Kristin Chenoweth, Lady Antebellum and Rascal Flatts. Yearwood is taking over hosting duties from Reba McEntire, who filled that role the past two years.
7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5
Dirty dancing
As the title suggests, “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” finds the red-hot comic celebrating her Jewish heritage, but she spends even more time reminding the audience of her raunchy roots, starting the one-hour special with an X-rated rendition of “Hava Nagila” and ending with an impression of a lazy stripper.
Now streaming on Netflix
It’s a wonderful world
“The Mandalorian” may still be the primary (only?) reason to subscribe to Disney+, but the streaming service also offers opportunities to celebrate the company’s long heritage with shows that skeptics might interpret as shameless self-promotion. The most obvious example is “One Day at Disney,” a feature-length film, plus 52 shorts, all of which take fans behind the scenes of the company. Sterling K. Brown narrates.
Now streaming on Disney+
Neal Justin