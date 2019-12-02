Gone coun­try

If Nash­ville is your i­de­a of a win­ter won­der­land, tune in for “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Spe­cial,” in which the ami­able coun­try mu­sic su­per­star wel­comes Carrie Underwood, Pey­ton Man­ning and Kelsea Ballerini. That’s fol­lowed by “CMA Country Christ­mas” with Trisha Year­wood open­ing the doors for Kristin Che­no­weth, Lady Ante­bel­lum and Ras­cal Flatts. Year­wood is tak­ing over host­ing du­ties from Reba Mc­En­tire, who filled that role the past two years.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Dirt­y dan­cing

As the title sug­gests, “Tif­fa­ny Haddish: Black Mitz­vah” finds the red-hot com­ic cele­brat­ing her Jew­ish her­it­age, but she spends even more time re­mind­ing the audi­ence of her raun­chy roots, start­ing the one-hour spe­cial with an X-rat­ed ren­di­tion of “Hava Nagila” and end­ing with an im­pres­sion of a lazy strip­per.

Now stream­ing on Netflix

It’s a won­der­ful world

“The Mandalorian” may still be the pri­mary (only?) rea­son to sub­scribe to Dis­ney+, but the stream­ing serv­ice also of­fers op­por­tuni­ties to cele­brate the com­pany’s long her­it­age with shows that skeptics might in­ter­pret as shame­less self-pro­mo­tion. The most ob­vi­ous ex­am­ple is “One Day at Dis­ney,” a fea­ture-length film, plus 52 shorts, all of which take fans behind the scenes of the com­pany. Sterling K. Brown nar­rates.

Now stream­ing on Dis­ney+

Neal Jus­tin