Gimme all your lovin’

Since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has cut back on its all-star jams, music fans have had to rely on broadcasts like “America Salutes You Presents: Guitar Legends 3,” with ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons sharing the stage with Heart’s Nancy Wilson, George Thorogood and drummer Kenny Aronoff. Benefits from the show go to veterans and first responders.

7 p.m. Friday, WUCW, Ch. 23

Hungry like the wolf

“Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know” reminds us how adored the band was in the ’80s with snippets from Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell crushing on its glam members. The documentary covers some dark moments, but for the most part, the musicians’ memories are upbeat.

8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Marlo Kelly in “Dare Me.”

Cheer down

“Dare Me” is a new series about how far one Midwest teen cheerleader will go to stay on top of the squad’s pyramid. The overall spirit of this series, based on Megan Abbott’s novel, is dark.

9 p.m. Sunday, USA

Reunited

Late-night host James Corden co-created and starred in “Gavin & Stacey,” a British sitcom about a couple adjusting to a new circle of family and friends. Corden returns for “Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special.”

Now available on BritBox

Neal Justin