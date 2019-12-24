What happened in Vegas

Most daytime shows are taking a holiday break, which means we’re stuck with reruns. But “Live With Kelly and Ryan” is airing two never-before-seen episodes from the program’s November trip to Las Vegas. Those shows, which feature Shania Twain and Christina Aguilera, were postponed due to the network airing coverage of the impeachment hearings.

Every breath you take

After choosing the worst possible way to split with his girlfriend in the first season of “You,” Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) swears to never fall in love again. Yeah, right. It doesn’t take long for our psychotic stalker to set his sights on a new conquest, even as he has to deal with a past victim and an upbeat mob enforcer. Watching Badgley’s twisted performance remains one of TV’s sick pleasures.

Needs a tuneup

“Fast & Furious: Spy Racers” keeps the franchise humming, this time with animated teen racers at the wheel. The series moves more like a video game than an action movie, and it doesn’t help that we don’t hear much from the original cast members. Eject quickly and pop on over to “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia,” a better-built vehicle, also available on Netflix.

Neal Justin






