Fight club

Despite its provocative title, "The Great Christmas Light Fight" has always been about peace and goodwill to mankind or at least those who find the time to deck their halls. The Season 7 premiere celebrates a life-size snow globe in Oregon, a pirate ship in Nevada and a massive Cinderella castle in Illinois.

7 p.m. KSTP, Ch. 5

Answered prayers

The enthusiasm that helped make Garth Brooks one of the most successful touring artists in music history isn't just relegated to the stage. In the four-hour documentary, "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On," the artist gets so emotional looking back at his success and shortcomings, you wonder if he should make a therapist a full-time member of his entourage. James Taylor, Billy Joel and Keith Urban are among the interviewed friends in high places. Part 2 airs Tuesday.

8 p.m. A&E

Craft masters

"Making It" is technically a reality-competition series, but the craft-designing contestants spend so much time encouraging each other, you'll think the challenges are a team sport. Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman set the tone in the Season 2 premiere with contagious cheerfulness and side projects like a Western-themed pun showdown. It's the next best thing to a full-fledged "Parks and Recreation" reunion. New episodes air throughout the week.

9 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin