All that jazz

Lifetime seems determined to prove it has just as much Christmas cheer as the Hallmark Channel. The network has produced 30 holiday movies for the 2019 season, up from 18 during this same period last year. Its latest offering, “A Christmas Winter Song,” features R&B star Ashanti as a woman who starts singing a different tune after befriending a down-on-his luck jazz singer.

7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime

A lovely lady

Who would have thought that 2019 would be the year of Marcia, Marcia, Marcia? Believe it or not, “Brady Bunch” star Maureen McCormick is having enough of a comeback to get tapped as co-host for “White House Christmas 2019,” which includes a tour of the president’s decorated pad. Hope she remembers not to play ball in the house. In addition, McCormick will be decking the halls with her TV siblings in “A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition,” airing at 9 p.m. Monday on HGTV.

4 p.m. Sunday, HGTV

Dreamland

Renée Zellweger may end up collecting a lot of awards for her work in “Judy,” but there’s nothing like the real thing. Judy Garland shines in 1949’s “In the Good Old Summertime,” the MGM musical in which the Minnesota native introduced “Merry Christmas” to the world. The underrated Van Johnson co-stars in this song-and-dance adaptation of “The Shop Around the Corner.”

5 p.m. Sunday, TCM

Neal Justin