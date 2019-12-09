The gift of giving

Ellen DeGeneres has so much fun playing Santa Claus that she may want to consider sporting a white beard. The daytime queen's holiday list is lengthy, so NBC is airing her prime-time special "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" over three consecutive evenings. Jennifer Aniston, Sterling K. Brown and Jason Momoa serve as elves, delivering presents to unsuspecting strangers in extra need of some Christmas cheer.

7 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Coaches' corner

Anyone struggling to inspire their kid's pee-wee team should get some helpful tips from watching "Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching," in which cameras eavesdrop on the annual rendezvous between the super-successful Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and the University of Alabama's Nick Saban. Astute viewers will actually catch Belichick cracking a smile.

8 p.m., HBO

Doing time

"Behind Bars: Women Inside" couldn't be more different from "Caged Heat" and other sexploitation films of the '60s and '70s. In this four-part documentary, filmmakers spend time at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women's Correctional Center, where mothers, daughters, grandmothers and sisters are doing time for everything from drug smuggling to murder.

8 p.m., A&E

Neal Justin