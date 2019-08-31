As first impressions go, North Dakota State’s football team made a bunch of good ones on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Entz, who took over as Bison coach after Chris Kleiman left for Kansas State following NDSU’s seventh FCS national championship in the past eight years, had a successful debut in a 57-10 rout of Butler at Target Field.

The first North Dakota State football game at the Twins’ ballpark was a rollicking success for Bison Nation, too, with an announced attendance of 34,544. Though that number didn’t match what St. Thomas and St. John’s drew 37,355 at Target Field in 2017, the Bison fans came to party and certainly accomplished that.

But it was the debut of Bison quarterback Trey Lance that stole the show.

Lance, a redshirt freshman from Marshall, Minn., completed 10 of 11 passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns and added 116 rushing yards, including TD runs of 61 and 33 yards. In the process, the dual-threat QB showed promise that he might fit right in with the group of Bison national title-winning signal-callers that includes Brock Jensen, Carson Wentz and Easton Stick.

Granted, the two-time defending FCS champion Bison were playing a Butler program that was 4-7 last year and finished tied for seventh in the Pioneer League, but outgaining an opponent 349-67 in the first half showed NDSU’s dominance. How efficient was NDSU’s offense? Through three quarters it faced only four third-down situations and converted three of them.

Of course, NDSU’s defense was its usual stout self, limiting the Bulldogs to 2.5 yards per play in the first half, when the game’s issue was decided. Butler’s only TD was scored by its defense.

The No. 1-ranked Bison won the coin toss promptly marched down the field with an eight-play, 90-yard drive. Lance’s 33-yard TD run up the middle made it 6-0, and kicker Jake Reinholz took a pitch and waltzed in for a two-point conversion and 8-0 lead.

NDSU’s defense set the tone on Butler’s first play from scrimmage, with end Derrek Tuszka tattooing Bulldogs running back Kavon Samuels for a 1-yard loss. Butler went three-and-out, a common theme.

The Bison quickly made it 15-0. After a 21-yard run by Ty Brooks, Lance threw deep for wide receiver Phoenix Sproles, who made a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch as he entered the end zone for a 47-yard TD play.

After Butler punted on its second series, NDSU was on the march again and reached the Bulldogs’ 39 before Lance fumbled and Butler’s Mason Brunner recovered. The Bison defense held, though, stopping the Bulldogs on fourth-and-2 from the NDSU 46 when free safety James Hendricks batted down Sam Brown’s pass.

The Bison reached the Butler 46 on their next possession but punted for the first time, pinning the Bulldogs at their 6. NDSU’s defense forced another three-and-out, setting up the Bison offense at Butler’s 40.

Given the short field, the Bison pounced, with Lance connecting with a wide-open tight end Josh Babicz for a 15-yard TD pass and 22-0 lead with 11:02 left in the second quarter.

Lance put NDSU up 29-0 with 5:24 in the first half with his third TD pass, a 26-yard beauty over the middle to tight end Noah Gindorff.

The lead grew to 36-0 after Hendricks intercepted Brown and gave NDSU the ball at the Butler 31. Pushed back by a clipping call, the Bison got another big play from Lance, whose QB draw gained 26 yards to the 13 on third-and-18. Three plays later, Lance hit Babicz for a 3-yard TD pass with 45 seconds left in the half.

Butler ended NDSU’s shutout bid on its first possession of the third quarter on Drew Bevelhimer’s 29-yard field goal. The Bulldogs quickly made it 36-10 with a defensive score. Brooks had the ball stripped by Nick Mahalak, and Dan DelGrosso returned the fumble 29 yards for a TD.

Brooks responded by ripping off a 36-yard TD run on the next series for a 43-10 Bison lead. After a Butler punt, Lance raced 61 yards for a TD to make it 50-10.

That carry ended Lance’s afternoon, an exclamation point on an impressive debut.