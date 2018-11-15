Sophomore guard Marcus Carr won't play for the Gophers this season after the NCAA denied his waiver request for the second time, sources told the Star Tribune on Wednesday.

The U appealed the NCAA's decision last week to deny Carr's initial waiver request to play this year after he transferred from Pittsburgh. Major college transfers have to sit out one season unless their request is approved, per NCAA rules.

Carr, a Toronto native, averaged 10 points and a team-high four assists and started 27 games for Pittsburgh in 2017-18, but he transferred after Panthers coach Kevin Stallings was fired for a $10 million buyout in the spring.

Carr's presence in the backcourt would've helped Amir Coffey and Isaiah Washington handle point guard duties this season after the loss of graduated senior Nate Mason.

The Gophers opened the season 2-0 with wins against Nebraska Omaha and Utah. They play Sunday against Texas A&M in the Vancouver Showcase, which is in Carr's native Canada.

Carr tweeted a statement about the waiver process a week ago, when his waiver was first denied by the NCAA.

"I went to Pitt to play for Coach Stallings and his staff," he wrote. "They recruited me, gained my trust and believed in me. They were fired after two years! It was a toxic environment and difficult situation for me personally. It took a major toll on me emotionally. I should not be punished for needing a change. The NCAA is overlooking my well being and my mental health. These waivers and transfer rules need to change."

MARCUS FULLER