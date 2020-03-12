A day after announcing that its championship events would be played in front of no spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA on Thursday pulled the plug entirely.

– including the lucrative men’s basketball tournament and the wrestling championships in Minneapolis next week – would not be played.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during the academic year given ongoing decision by other entities,” the NCAA’s statement said.

The biggest event in Minnesota to feel the impact was the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which was to be held in an NFL stadium for the first time. Organizers had hoped to draw 45,000 per session, which would have shattered the event’s attendance record.

“The fans would have been crazy in this big stadium, and it might have been the biggest event that wrestling has had,’’ said Gophers sophomore Gable Steveson, the nation’s top-ranked heavyweight who was hoping to cap an undefeated season with a national championship in his back yard.

Also affected were men’s and women’s hockey tournaments. The Gophers women were scheduled to play host to Ohio State in an NCAA quarterfinal on Saturday. Men’s teams from Minnesota State, Minnesota Duluth and Bemidji State, plus top-ranked North Dakota, were in line to be part of the NCAA tournament’s 16-team field, while the Gophers still had a chance to make it.