• A lot of internet ink has been spilled discussing a potential Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers, but some of the major trades in the NBA have come with little warning that negotiations were happening. The Jimmy Butler saga seemed to stretch out, but a trade came together quickly and quietly once the Wolves were ready to deal. Then the Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks in a move that stunned the NBA world. And early Wednesday, the Clippers traded Tobias Harris in a blockbuster with the 76ers. Sometimes trades are easier to execute when there is no leaking of information.

• More tough injury news for Wizards guard John Wall, who was already out for the season because of an injured heel. After a fall in his home, Wall ruptured his Achilles’ tendon, putting his availability for next season in doubt. It’s rough timing for the Wizards as Wall is set to begin playing on a new contract next season that could pay him up to $170 million over four years.