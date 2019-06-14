Game recap

Impact player

Kyle Lowry, Toronto

The veteran point guard came out strong and finished with 26 points on 9-for-16 shooting with 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals. He also was a plus-16.

BY THE NUMBERS

6-2 Raptors’ record against the Warriors this season. They have beaten them by double figures three times. No other team did it more than once.

6 Teams that have won league championships in the modern era that were led by someone in his first NBA head-coaching season: the 1980 Lakers and Paul Westhead, 1982 Lakers and Pat Riley, 2015 Warriors and Steve Kerr, 2016 Cavaliers and Tyronn Lue, 2019 Raptors and Nick Nurse.

1993 The last time a Canadian-based team won a championship in baseball, basketball or hockey. The Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup, and the Toronto Blue Jays won the second of their back-to-back World Series titles.

0 Lottery (top-14) picks on the Raptors’ roster. The Warriors have seven.

3 Players who have been named Finals MVP with multiple teams (Kawhi Leonard, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James).

STAFF REPORTS