

The Minnesota chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO-MN) will honor several female business owners “who are shaking up the status quo, contributing to our economy and supporting other women-owned businesses,” on the 30th anniversary of then-President Ronald Reagan signing a bill that allowed women to get a business loan without a male-relative co-signer.

“Some of our chapter members were instrumental in the passage of ‘H.R. 5050,’ which forever changed women’s business ownership opportunities,” said NAWBO-MN President Mary Nutting.

Also known as the “Women’s Business Ownership Act,” NAWBO-MN announced its annual awards, including recognition of several who continue to break down barriers, in advance of an awards ceremony Tuesday night at Midpoint Event Center in St. Paul.

The awardees include:

• Women Business Owner of the Year: Kasey Worrell Hatzung, owner of Minneapolis-based Fusion Hill, a NAWBO member who operates a business which has grown exponentially over the past year.

• Disrupter of the Year: Lori Bauer: president of Climate Makers of Brooklyn Center. Awarded to a woman business owner who operates in typically male-dominated industry and challenges the status-quo.

• Established Woman Business Owner:founder Heide Olson of All in One Accounting, Eagan. This award goes to an owner who has led the same firm with a history of continued and sustained business growth and expansion for 10 years or more.

• Founder of the Year: Alexis Walsko of Lola Red PR, Minneapolis. This recognizes a woman business owner who started her business from scratch as a majority owner and successfully sustained, grew and expanded her business for a minimum of five years.

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Jo Reinhardt, CEO of Industrial Louvers of Delano. This recognizes a NAWBO member who owns a million-dollar business which has experienced significant long-term growth and success for 20 years or more.

More information: www.nawbo.org