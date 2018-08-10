Versatile herbs

Don't let a single herb go to waste in your garden this summer. "Celebrate the Herbal Harvest" is a program all about this versatile aromatic class of plants. Learn how to pick and use your herbal bounty in tea, potpourri, cookies, tonics, salads and gifts. Herb experts include Theresa Mieseler of Shady Acres Herb Farm and authors Susan Betz and Pat Crocker. Veronica Malone will share her expertise on pesto, dry herb blends, rubs and vinegars. The program is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska. Cost is $80, $65 for members, and includes arboretum admission, supplies and salad buffet. Register at arboretum.umn.edu/herbs.aspx or call 612-301-1210.

Native seeds

Help restore the prairie in Crow-Hassan Park Reserve by collecting native wildflower seed. Volunteers are needed to help increase the amount and diversity of seeds planted annually over the restored prairie managed by Three Rivers Park District. Participants will also learn about the history of the prairie and how to identify prairie plants. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, 12595 Park Dr., Rogers. To register call 763-559-6700.

Fern centerpieces

Get your girlfriends together for an afternoon of decor making. The staff at Tangletown Gardens will lead a workshop on creating a dramatic fern centerpiece. Pick out a staghorn fern to mount onto a rustic wooden board while socializing and enjoying a complimentary beverage. Learn the proper method to mount the ferns and care for them, to make an ornate addition to your home or garden. 1 p.m. Aug. 25. 5353 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. $49; to register go to tangletowngardens.com.

Makers gonna make

The American Swedish Institute hosts the Great Makers Exchange, a creative gathering where crafters can create. Whether your preferred medium is painting, weaving or carving, there's a workshop available for all craft enthusiasts. The day features drop-in activities for youth and families, a makers market with wares for sale made by artists and on-site craft demonstrations. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18. $5-$10, $25 for workshop sessions; to register call 612-871-4907. 2600 Park Av., Mpls. asimn.org.

Wild fruit

City folk may not know it, but there could be sweet juicy fruits growing right outside the window. Join Four Season Foraging for an urban excursion in search of wild plums. Maria Wesserle will show the group how to identify the fruit, as well as other fruit trees around the Midtown Greenway area, including nannyberries, cherries and chokeberries. 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26. $15-$35; to register call 612-440-5958. Meet at the intersection of Midtown Greenway and 27th Av. S., Mpls. fourseasonforaging.com.

Lynn Underwood and MELISSA WALKER