Making a verbal commitment to a college in early August and much love for Gonzaga are the top nuggets in a recent recruiting update on Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy superstar guard.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports caught up with Suggs as the incoming senior played with USA Basketball at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup tournament in Greece. The state’s most heralded player, Suggs is ranked No. 14 in the nation in the Class of 2020 and the No. 2 point guard, according to Rivals.com. He led the Redhawks to a third-consecutive Class 2A state basketball tournament title and quarterbacked the football team to a 2018 state championship.

Suggs, who has assistant basketball coaches from Gonzaga, Minnesota and Iowa State evaluating his play in Greece, told Daniels he’s “starting to narrow” his college options and is “getting to the point where I kind of want to make a decision here soon.”

How soon?

“Early August is a good spot for me soon, something that I think I want to do,” Suggs told Daniels. “It’s kind of getting to that point where I’m getting into my senior season and I’ve kind of talked to everyone I’ve wanted to talk to.

Though a two-sport star with an eye on playing both basketball and football in college, Suggs had much more to say about his basketball future.

In the interview, he said Gonzaga is "definitely at the top of the charts, I talk to the coaching staff almost every day. In addition, Suggs said, “I talk to Dom [Harris] and Julian [Strawther], who are two recruits who have committed there for 2020, almost every day.

“I think we’re all going to go on the same trip; we’re planning to go to the North Carolina game,” Suggs said.

Concerned Gophers’ fans can find some solace in Suggs including Minnesota with Marquette, Iowa State and Iowa on his list of top schools. And Michigan “has really emerged, [new coach] Juwan Howard has talked to me a lot recently,” Suggs said.

“I don’t really have a definitive answer right now but coming soon I will for sure,” Suggs said.