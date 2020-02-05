Wednesday is the first day of the regular signing period for prospective NCAA Division I and Division II football athletes. For Division I, the period runs through April 1. For Division II it runs through Aug. 1. Wednesday is also the day that athletes in other sports can continue to sign letters of intent.

BASEBALL

• Jacob Contreras, Osseo; Mo. Southern

• Austin Gordon, Prior Lake: Minn. Duluth

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

• Lydia Haack, Elk River: Upper Iowa

• Abi Schulte, Maple Grove: North Dakota St.

CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS

• Patrick McLean, Maple Grove: Arizona State

CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS

• Emily Lindell, Champlin Park: Dallas Baptist

FENCING • GIRLS

• Gwen Nelson, Mpls. Washburn: Cleveland St.

FOOTBALL

• Dylan Bair, Prior Lake: Minn. Duluth

• D.J. Barber, Eastview: MSU Mankato

• Ethan Beffert, Hutchinson: Minn. Duluth

• Joe Buelow, Maple Grove: SW Minnesota State

• Anthony Campbell, Hopkins: Bemidji State

• Caleb Carlton, Park of Cottage Grove: Concordia (St. Paul)

• Landon Carter, Lakeville North: Minn. Duluth

• Jac Carver, Wayzata: Concordia (St. Paul)

• Troy Davis, Edina: Augustana

• Joe Demro, Wayzata: Winona State

• Nicholas Dengler, Mahtomedi: Northern State

• Obi Evuleocha, Champlin Park: Sioux Falls

• Cole Fredrickson, Champlin Park: Bemidji St.

• Cyrinus George, Spring Lake Park: MSU Moorhead

• Max Giannini, Park of Cottage Grove: Concordia (St. Paul)

• Dejon Hall, Roseville: Winona State

• Myles Hawthorne, Osseo: Winona State

• Jake Hill, Osseo: Bemidji State

• Marcus Holasek, Chaska: Minn. Duluth

• Brock Johnson, Champlin Park: Mary (N.D.)

• Trevor Johnson, Buffalo: Northern State

• Stevo Klotz, Chaska: Iowa State

• Carson Kons, Park of Cottage Grove: Sioux Falls

• Will Lemire, White Bear Lake: Bemidji State

• Max Lommel, Chaska: MSU Mankato

• Ian Miller, Park of Cottage Grove: Concordia (St. Paul)

• Jaice Miller, Champlin Park: Sioux Falls

• Nick Moen, Chanhassen: Minn. Duluth

• Brayone Murff, Hopkins: Minn. Duluth

• Jimmy Murphy, Hopkins: VMI

• Jordan Nolan, Coon Rapids: SW Minnesota St.

• Wyatt Olson, Buffalo: Bemidji State

• Max Otto, Delano: Northern State

• Brice Peters, White Bear Lake: Bemidji State

• Sam Robertson, Wayzata: North Dakota

• Loshiaka Roques, Wayzata: North Dakota St.

• Nick Ruhland, Orono: Minn. Duluth

• Dustin Sarvie, Buffalo: Wayne State

• A.J. Scaife, Roseville: Winona State

• Johnny Shabaz, Lakeville South: MSU Mankato

• Jack Sharon, Andover: Bemidji State

• Myles Taylor, Coon Rapids: Augustana

• Trey Toner, Spring Lake Park: Tarleton St.

• Jake Van Hulzen, Coon Rapids: Winona State

• Luke Weierke, Farmington: MSU Mankato

• Blake Whaley, Prior Lake: MSU Mankato

GOLF • BOYS

• Jack Hebrink, Elk River: Minn.-Crookston

• Cooper Markham, Wayzata: Montevallo

GYMNASTICS • GIRLS

• Elena Deets, Maple Grove: Arizona

HOCKEY • GIRLS

• Chloe Corbin, Maple Grove: Lindenwood

• Grace Glasrud, Delano: Post

LACROSSE • BOYS

• Talon Heath, Elk River: Lewis

LACROSSE • GIRLS

• Clara Johnson, Champlin Park: N. Michigan

• Josie Kropp, Prior Lake: Marquette

• Mckenzie Mohlencamp, Coon Rapids: Upper Iowa

• Nina Polk, Prior Lake: Marquette

ROWING • GIRLS

• Helena Gutzmer, Mpls. Washburn: Tulsa

• Reinnen Pfleider, Wayzata: Central Florida

RUGBY • GIRLS

• Abbey Terpstra, Wayzata: Quinnipiac

SOCCER • BOYS

• Jameson Charles, Mpls. Washburn: North Carolina

SOCCER • GIRLS

• Austyn Findley, Osseo: St. Cloud State

• Clare Gagne, Orono: Brown

• Abbey Radermacher, Maple Grove: Northern St.

• Luca Ralph, Maple Grove: Kent State

• Jessie Ryman, Maple Grove: Northern St.

SWIMMING • BOYS

• Kelby Modene, Maple Grove: Denver U.

SWIMMING • GIRLS

• Susanna Fish, Hopkins: Minnesota

• Anika Johnson, Mpls. Washburn: Colorado St.

TENNIS • GIRLS

• Paige Anderson, Elk River: MSU Mankato

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

• Niko Schmanski, Hopkins: MSU Mankato

• Dante White, Wayzata: North Dakota St.

VOLLEYBALL

• Lauren Link, Holy Angels: Loyola (Md.)